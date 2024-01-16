Live
- Constitute SIT for victim of Hangal gang rape: Bommai tells Siddaramaiah
- Palaniswami asks AIADMK workers to oust 'tyrannical' DMK govt in TN
- TMC will hold ‘Harmony Rally’ in Kolkata on Ram Temple inauguration day: Mamata
- Avani Prashanth places tied seventh at Australian Amateur golf
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in Kerala
- If I wasn’t Shiv Sena President, why did BJP seek my support in 2014 and 2019, asks Thackeray
- Will not allow demolition of skywalk for metro expansion: Mamata Banerjee
- Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair advance to quarterfinals at ITF Women’s Open
- Key sections of Constitution on Lord Ram, Krishna kept out of books: Dhankhar
- Paryaya – Udupi goes overdrive
Just In
Dog bites trader’s private parts in Bihar’s Banka district, pays with its life
A trader in Bihar’s Banka district was bitten by a stray dog on Monday after which the canine paid with its life for the indiscretion as the villagers hunted it down and killed the animal.
Patna : A trader in Bihar’s Banka district was bitten by a stray dog on Monday after which the canine paid with its life for the indiscretion as the villagers hunted it down and killed the animal. The victim was admitted to the common health centre in Rajaun and his condition is stable.
According to an official, around 30 people had been bitten by that dog in Rajaun block in the last few days. The latest incident, in which the trader was bitten, took place on Monday afternoon in Rajaun block and the angry villagers took the law into their hands and killed the animal.
The official said that the dog was frequently attacking people in the region and around 30 people had been bitten by it. When they spotted it on Bhagalpur Hansdiha road some of them cornered it and killed the dog.