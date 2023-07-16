‘Dolly ki Doli’ inspired lady in J&K loots 27 men after marriage

Jammu: In a shocking incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, 12 youths have complained to the police that their wives are missing. The police were shocked to see the photos given by the 12 youth was one and the same. After investigating the details, the story told by everyone is also similar.



This woman might have taken inspiration from the ‘Dolly ki Doli’ released in 2015 where a woman marries rich men then flees the scene by looting cash and jewelry from groom’s families.

But here the woman has married whopping 27 people in Budgam district itself and out which only 12 has approached the police. The process was simple to her as the middle-man was bringing the

Similarly, one of the victims among 12 youth narrated his story to the police. He said he could not get his son married due to physical illness and in this situation, a middle-man approached him and said he would set up a bride for marriage if Rs 2 lakhs given. Agreeing to this the man made an agreement with him and confirmed the marriage.

When the preparations were underway, the mediator called the man and informed that the bride met with an accident and returned took half of the amount from Rs 2 lakh. After a few days the mediator then came again with another offer. He showed another young woman photo to the groom’s family to which they agreed and got married.

The victim then revealed the twist and said that the bride was given Rs 3.80 lakh in cash and over Rs 5 lakh worth of gold jewelery as mehr at the time of marriage. The victim complained that after a few days of marriage, the bride who took permission from in-laws that she is going to hospital never returned. The police said that the experience of almost all the other victims was similar.

Police said that 27 people were cheated in Budgam district alone, out of which only 12 people came forward to file a complaint. Meanwhile, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah tweeted that this entire incident is like a serial on Netflix. The police said that they are searching for woman.