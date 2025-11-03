Don’t be trapped in CAA camps organised by BJP in West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, cautioned the people of the state about the CAA camps being run by the BJP in West Bengal in different pockets to help non-Muslim refugees coming to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan regarding the procedures to apply to get Indian citizenship.

“They are organising CAA camps in West Bengal. Do not get trapped in that. Once you go to these camps and get your names enrolled there, your fate will be like 12 lakh Hindus in Assam. All of you will be similarly sent to detention camps,” Banerjee said in the presence of media persons on Monday afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, he also launched a scathing attack against the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the cases of suicide reported out of the fear of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

“Several suicide cases have been reported from West Bengal just within the past few days since the SIR was announced last week. We had been saying since the beginning that Trinamool Congress will take the movement to New Delhi if the name of a single genuine voter is deleted from the voters’ list. We mean that,” he said.

He, however, at the same time issued an appeal to the people not to be scared and instead seek the help of the Trinamool Congress helpdesks to be opened throughout the state for helping people to fill up the enumeration forms of SIR.

“If any voter needs any legal support, Trinamool Congress will provide that also. If necessary, we will open a separate legal cell for that,” he said.

According to him, some BJP leaders are constantly threatening the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) with jail. “We have brought this matter to the notice of the Election Commission of India. But the commission is yet to take any action,” he said.

He said that the ECI was conducting the SIR this time in haste. “When the last time SIR was conducted in West Bengal in 2002, it took two years to complete the entire exercise. This time, the commission wants to complete the process in two months. How is that possible?” he pointed out.

The Trinamool Congress will organise a mega rally against the SIR in Kolkata on Tuesday. Incidentally, the first part of the three-stage revision exercise will also begin in West Bengal on Tuesday.