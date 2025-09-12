Don’t panic, Centre monitoring situation

Patna: Amid the ongoing turmoil in Nepal due to the Gen Z movement, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday assured that Indians stranded in the neighbouring country need not panic, as the Union government is fully monitoring the situation.

Goyal, who was in Bihar’s capital on an official visit, said the Centre has already issued a helpline number and is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

“On Wednesday, I spoke to our ambassador in Nepal. Our government has an excellent track record in evacuating Indians, even from the middle of wars. If any Indian faces a problem, the embassy is ready to help,” he said. The minister expressed hope that peace and normalcy would soon return to Nepal, which has witnessed violent protests, arson, and even attacks on government institutions in recent days. Many Indian nationals are reportedly returning home amid the unrest.