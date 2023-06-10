Don't Play Politics. Haryana CM warns farmer Unions

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit out at some farmer unions that allegedly "play politics" and urged the farming community not to fall prey to those who try to mislead them.

Khattar's remarks come days after the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) blocked the national highway in Kurukshetra to demand that the government procure sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP). The police resorted to lathi charge and used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Later, nine leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), including its chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, were arrested on various charges. Khattar also took a dig at Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ram Karan Kala and said he is yet to receive his resignation. The Shahabad Kala MLA had said that he would quit his role as chairman of Haryana Sugarfed over the lathi charge.

The JJP is in an alliance with the BJP in the state. On signs of differences in the alliance, Khattar said the coalition is continuing and will continue, adding that there is no problem. Addressing reporters here, Khattar said, in an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) protest, "There are some unions that play politics in the name of farmers for their vested interests. If they (unions) want to do politics, they should do it in the open… (instead of) provoking any section. It has been happening for the last several years.

There are some groups, not many." He further said, "Blocking highways is not the solution to everything. In a democracy, we cannot hinder anyone's freedom. We have done a lot for the farmers. We held positive talks with the farmers… I urge the farmers that this type of agitation is not going to help them." Khattar added that his government will take a positive decision for sunflower growers. A detailed study about the market rate is underway and an announcement will be made once the process is complet