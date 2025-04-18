Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 18 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 18 April, 2025
- Star-Studded Teach For Change Fundraiser Champions Education in Hyderabad
- Heavy rain alert issued for coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema
- Young minds imagine future of cities via AI and sustainability
- The power of purposeful education
- Bengaluru Traffic Woes Continue Amid Metro Construction and Heavy Rain
- Hospital restores hope for 40-year-old man from Haryana
- Govt pledges to address key grievances as truckers end strike
- Public should be angry with BJP for price hike: DKS
Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Rijiju
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked the Opposition to refrain from playing politics on the religious Hajj issue and gave an...
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked the Opposition to refrain from playing politics on the religious Hajj issue and gave an account of how Saudi Arabia made special arrangements to accommodate India’s requests on opening a special window for the pilgrims.
Rijiju took to social media to inform that all arrangements have been done as per Saudi rules, regulations and their timelines, while HCOI and CGI have completed all the work for 1,22,000 pilgrims on time.
“Unfortunately, the private operators could not finalise the contracts and make payments as per the advanced Saudi timelines this year. No extension of time was also allowed this year by the Saudi Govt,” he said and added that when the Government of India raised the matter with the Saudi counterpart, the latter addressed those concerns with a ‘special gesture’.
The Union Minister’s assurance comes on the back of concerns raised by Opposition parties.