Don’t play politics on Hajj issue: Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asked the Opposition to refrain from playing politics on the religious Hajj issue and gave an account of how Saudi Arabia made special arrangements to accommodate India’s requests on opening a special window for the pilgrims.

Rijiju took to social media to inform that all arrangements have been done as per Saudi rules, regulations and their timelines, while HCOI and CGI have completed all the work for 1,22,000 pilgrims on time.

“Unfortunately, the private operators could not finalise the contracts and make payments as per the advanced Saudi timelines this year. No extension of time was also allowed this year by the Saudi Govt,” he said and added that when the Government of India raised the matter with the Saudi counterpart, the latter addressed those concerns with a ‘special gesture’.

The Union Minister’s assurance comes on the back of concerns raised by Opposition parties.