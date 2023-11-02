Dozens of girl students fall ill during self-defence drill in J&K’s Kupwara

Live
Highlights
Dozens of girl students fell ill during a self-defence drill in J&K’s Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.
Srinagar: Dozens of girl students fell ill during a self-defence drill in J&K’s Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said.
Reports said that dozens of girl students fell unconscious at a government school in a village in Handwara tehsil of Kupwara during the drill.
Reports said that pepper spray had been used during the drill that could have resulted in the incident.
"When students started losing consciousness, they were quickly shifted to a nearby hospital," official sources said, adding that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause.
"Police has registered a case in the incident. It is premature to say what actually caused the incident," an official said.
