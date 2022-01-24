Dozens Of Indian Turtles Are Believed To Have Died As A Result Of Poisoning

According to Indian wildlife specialists, deliberate poisoning is likely to blame for the deaths of scores of turtles at a lake near Mumbai. Conservation officials were notified to the issue for following a local legislator urged them to investigate a bad odour near the body of water in Kalyan, roughly 50 kilometres towards east of India's entertainment capital.

Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue conservation group, 57 Indian flapshell turtles were found dead, whereas another six were rescued. He said AFP that the reptiles were probably slaughtered to prevent them from eating fish that had been illegally bred in the lake. As per Suhas Pawar of theand Reptile Rescue conservation group, 57 Indian flapshell turtles were found dead, whereas another six were rescued. He said AFP that the reptiles were probably slaughtered to prevent them from eating fish that had been illegally bred in the lake.

Pawar also mentioned that everything is now being probed and a post-mortem and scientific analysis will establish the exact reason of these deaths. He went on to say that the Covid-19 limits imposed over the last two years had likely resulted in a significant increase in the local turtle population.

Limitations on human activities, presumably boosted fish stocks at the lake, and these turtles were now eating on them, angering some villagers. Although Indian flapshell turtles are not uncommon, they are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.