Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Legacy, Contributions, and Significance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Dr BR Ambedkar,the Father of Indian Constitution was a visionary leader and a social reformer.He played a vital role in the advancement of the subjugated sections of society, specifically ( untouchables) Dalits.His goal was to eradicate social inequalities and discrimination from the society and inspire movements for social justice and equality.

About Dr B.R Ambedkar

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born in a small town of Madhya Pradesh on 14th April 189. He was born in a military cantonment.His father name was Ramji Maloji Sakpal and mother’s name was Bhimabai Sakpal.His father served as a army officer in British Indian Army.His family was from Marathi background from Ambadawe in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.He was born into a Mahar caste who were treated as untouchables and seen severe dscrimination.He completed his education from University of Mumbai, He later pursued his post graduation from Columbia University in New York.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas and the significance

Mahaparinirvan is a Sanskrit name taken from Buddhist philosophy. This word means the ultimate nirvana or liberation.This day is celebrated as the death anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. It is observed on December 6th each year. On this day. Thousands of his followers remember Dr Ambedkar by organising various events,including memorial services,discussions , seminars and cultural programs.Chaitya bhoomi is a place in Mumbai where people gather and offer floral tributes and remember his contributions to Indian society.

Dalit movement and B.R Ambedkar

Dr B.R Ambedkar started a movement to safeguard Dalit’s rights in 1970. The goal of this movement was to spread awareness about the Dalit’s rights and end the discrimination .It was a conscious effort to give empowerment to the Dalit people. By this movement, he created public opinion through his writings.

Dr. B.R Ambedkar and the Transformative Power of Buddhism

Ambedkar’s last words were “ Though I was born a Hindu untouchable,I shall not die as a Hindu”.In May,1936 Ambedkar addressed a gathering of Mahars in Mumbai, where he shared his idea on conversion and why it is a best route towards emancipation.He addressed the meeting and said “if you want to be treated as human being ,convert yourselves”.His conversion to Buddhism was the consequence of the severe treatment he faced due to the caste system. He was a staunch critic of the rigid fourfold caste hierarchy.

Legacy of Dr. BR Ambedkar

Father of Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar was the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and played a vital role in framing the Indian Constitution. He had vast knowledge of the constitution of different countries which helped him in framing the Indian Constitution. He also built a just society through liberty,equality and fraternity.Besides this, his support for universal adult franchise ensured that women had the right to vote immediately after independence.

He also helped in establishing the Central Water Commission and integrated with water resources management through the establishment of the river valley projects like the Damodar River Valley Project,the Sone River Valley Project,the Mahanadi etc.Dr B R Ambedkar contribution towards agricultural reform is commendable.He also introduced the first bill for abolishing the serfdom of agricultural tenants.Dr Ambedkar also contributed in the reduction of working hours to 48 hours per week,lifting the ban on the employment of women for underground work in coal mines.He also helped in establishing the principle of equal pay equal work.

Significance of Ambedkar’s ideology in present times

Ambedkar’s ideas remain highly relevant today. Cast discrimination and communal issues still persists but our current government is committed towards Ambedkar’s vision and working diligently to implement his ideology.People centric policies like BHIM, Mudra,Start-Up india,Stand up India are few examples where we see the reflection of Ambedkar’s vision.

Conclusion : Many politicians, socialist came forward to fight against discrimination and advocate for social justice but Dr B.R Ambedkar’s approach and ideas had a profound impact on society. If the earlier government had embraced Ambedkar’s vision more fully,India could have achieved greater progress in public welfare.As we celebrate Mahaparinirvan Diwas , it is crucial to honor his dedication to building institutions that promote a just society.His legacy remains a beacon of hope for India,with his ideas and efforts continuing to inspire and drive the pursuit of justice and equality.