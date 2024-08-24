Dravidian model based on 'everything for everyone': Stalin on Muthamizh Murugan conference

Chennai : Following the inauguration of the Global Muthamizh Murugan conference, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that the Dravidian model is based on the concept of 'everything for everyone'.

“The Dravidian government has never been a hindrance to any faith as people have different beliefs. The Dravidian model is based on the concept of everything for everyone,” the Chief Minister said while extending his wishes to the two-day conference through a video conference.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) P.K. Sekar Babu and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarpani inaugurated the two-day Global Muthamizh Murugan conference at Palani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister said that the two-day conference was being held at Palani to spread the principles of Lord Murugan across the globe, adding that the Tamil Nadu government fully supports the conference.

“The conference is expected to draw lakhs of devotees including scholars, academics, top business, cultural leaders, politicians and the public. The conference will also feature 3D exhibitions, photo exhibitions, seminars and discussions on Lord Muruga and the Tamil philosophy,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister added that in temple worship, Tamils should be given prime importance, adding that there should not be any difference in temples based on the caste of the devotees.

P.K. Sekar Babu while speaking to IANS said that the conference is being held to spread the core principles of Lord Murugan globally.

“It is also aimed to deliberate upon the philosophy of Lord Murugan. The state government would take initiatives to spread the doctrines of Lord Muruga across the globe which would be done to inculcate the philosophy of Lord Murugan in the minds of youth to provide them with value and deep philosophical understanding,” the minister told IANS.

Palani, where the conference is being held, is believed to be the third of the six abodes of Lord Murugan.

HR&CE Department officials said more than 1000 research papers on Lord Murugan and his doctrine were received from scholars of various countries including the US, the UK, Australia and Canada.

The Global Muthamizh Murugan conference is considered a response of the DMK government against the allegations by the BJP that the DMK was anti-Hindu and rational.