DRDO Guesthouse Manager Arrested On Espionage Charges For Alleged Pakistan Intelligence Links

Authorities in Rajasthan have detained Mahendra Prasad, who served as the manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation facility in Jaisalmer, on allegations of espionage activities benefiting Pakistan's intelligence services.

Prasad, originally from Almora in Uttarakhand, held the position of contractual manager at the DRDO accommodation facility located in the Chandan area of Jaisalmer district. His arrest occurred on Monday following investigations that revealed suspicious communications with foreign intelligence operatives.

The detention comes as law enforcement agencies have heightened security measures in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations. According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare, a comprehensive interrogation involving multiple agencies was scheduled to take place following the arrest.

Inspector General Vishnukant of the CID Security division explained that enhanced surveillance operations were implemented to prevent potential anti-national activities by foreign operatives during the national holiday period. During these monitoring efforts, investigators discovered Prasad's alleged connections to Pakistani intelligence through various social media platforms.

The DRDO facility where Prasad worked plays a crucial role in India's defense testing operations, as the organization conducts missile and weapons trials at the nearby Pokharan firing range. Scientists, researchers, and military personnel involved in these sensitive operations regularly stay at the guesthouse during their assignments.

Investigators allege that Prasad exploited his position to gather and transmit classified information about the movements and schedules of DRDO scientists. He is also accused of sharing details regarding Indian Army officers who visited the testing range for missile and weapons evaluation programs. Additional charges include the unauthorized disclosure of other confidential defense-related intelligence.

The accused allegedly used his strategic position at the accommodation facility, which regularly hosts scientists and military personnel during testing phases, to monitor activities and relay sensitive information to foreign contacts. Technical analysis of Prasad's mobile device reportedly uncovered evidence of espionage-related communications and data transfers to Pakistan.

Law enforcement officials have filed charges against Prasad under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, which addresses crimes related to national security and the unauthorized sharing of classified government information.

The Jaisalmer region holds significant importance for India's defense capabilities, with the Pokharan range serving as a primary location for testing advanced weaponry and missile systems. The security breach at such a sensitive facility has raised concerns about the vulnerability of defense installations to foreign intelligence operations.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Indian security agencies in protecting classified defense information from foreign espionage activities, particularly in areas where sensitive military testing and research operations are conducted.