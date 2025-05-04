DRDO Successfully Tests Maiden Flight Of Stratospheric Airship Platform

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone on May 3 with the successful completion of the first flight trial of its indigenous Stratospheric Airship Platform. The test was conducted at the Sheopur trial site in Madhya Pradesh, with the development led by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) based in Agra.

During the 62-minute test flight, the lighter-than-air airship carried an instrumental payload and reached an impressive altitude of approximately 17 kilometers. Engineers successfully tested critical in-flight systems, including envelope pressure control and emergency deflation mechanisms, while collecting valuable data from onboard sensors. This data will be instrumental in developing high-fidelity simulation models for future high-altitude airship missions.

Following the flight, the system was recovered for further examination and analysis, marking an important step forward in India's aerospace capabilities.

"This lighter than air system will enhance India's earth observation and Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance capabilities, making the country one of the few countries in the world having such indigenous capabilities," DRDO announced in a statement shared on social media platform X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team on this achievement, highlighting how the system positions India among a select group of nations with indigenous stratospheric platform technology. The successful test represents a significant advancement for India's defense and surveillance capabilities.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, described the prototype flight as a milestone in developing lighter-than-air, high-altitude platforms capable of sustaining long endurance operations at stratospheric heights.