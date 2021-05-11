DRDO to release wonder drug 2DG today

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation's anti-Covid drug will be made available next week to those who are in need, bringing in a major relief to thousands of people who are struggling for breath undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Satish Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, DRDO, informed that the new drug -2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG)- that was developed by a defence lab of the DRDO will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said sachets of the new anti-Covid drug will be available in sizable numbers after three weeks. He said large-scale production of the drug is in the offing.

As far as the efficacy of the drug is concerned in view of the new Covid strains emerged during the second wave, Dr Sateesh Reddy said the drug can deal with any virus strain. This assumes importance since the trials on this new drug were made during the first wave of Covid-19.

According to Dr Reddy, the drug had proved to be very effective as 51 percent of the patients were cured within three days during the third phase of clinical trials and others in about 5 to 7 days of administering the drug. This new drug can be used for moderate to severe Covid patients, he said.

"2-DG accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique," Dr Reddy maintained.