Dreaded Maoist surrenders with family in Chhattisgarh

Raipur : In a major success to the government’s ongoing anti-naxal operation, Dinesh Modium, a Naxal commander with a Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head, reportedly surrendered to security forces along with his wife and children.

His surrender is seen as a significant blow to the Naxalites’ Gangaloor Area Committee.

According to reports, Dinesh Modium, who was wanted for over 100 murders and numerous attacks, surrendered under increasing pressure from security forces.

Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target to make Chhattisgarh Naxal-free by March 31, 2026.

Security forces have been conducting operations to apprehend Naxalites, leading to several arrests and seizures of banned materials.

Dinesh Modium, a resident of Pedda Karma in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, served as both a Gangaloor Area Committee and Divisional Committee member.

He surrendered due to the growing pressure from security forces.

Earlier on Friday seven Naxals; with a combined bounty of Rs 3,200,000, including a Naxal couple involved in the Tekalguda Naxal attack of 2021, which claimed the lives of 22 army personnel, surrendered.

Additionally, security forces arrested 18 Naxals on Friday and recovered Naxal materials from Masoor, Bhairamgarh, and Basaguda, as well as 10 other Naxals from the Gunjeparti forest areas of Chhattisgarh.

The Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation policy is part of the overall strategy to build consensus and evolve a peaceful solution to the violence perpetrated by extremist groups, to usher in peace and development, especially in the disturbed regions.

This policy has been developed by the Central Government, considering the specific geographical and social landscape, to help Maoists who want to renounce violence, surrender, and join the mainstream.

The Surrender and Rehabilitation policy is part of multi-pronged conflict management and resolution strategy and is implemented alongside firm police action against those who continue to follow the path of violence.

The Madhya Pradesh Naxalite Surrender Rehabilitation cum Relief Policy has been effective since 2023.