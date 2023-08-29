  • Menu
Dream come true: Says Miss World Karolina on working with Priyanka Chopra

Srinagar: Miss World Karolina Bielawska says she would love to work with former Miss World and international star Priyanka Chopra in a film if there...

Srinagar: Miss World Karolina Bielawska says she would love to work with former Miss World and international star Priyanka Chopra in a film if there is an opportunity. Poland-born Bielawska, who was in Kashmir for a day with Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, described Priyanka as an "icon". "That would be a dream come true. It will be a huge honour for me," Bielawska said.

X