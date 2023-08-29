Live
- JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
- Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs
- Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty
- Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”
- ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also
- Vijayawada: Assistant Public Prosecutor in ACB net
- Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
- Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
- Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
- RIL’s $150-bn capex in 10 yrs biggest ever in India
Just In
Dream come true: Says Miss World Karolina on working with Priyanka Chopra
Highlights
Srinagar: Miss World Karolina Bielawska says she would love to work with former Miss World and international star Priyanka Chopra in a film if there...
Srinagar: Miss World Karolina Bielawska says she would love to work with former Miss World and international star Priyanka Chopra in a film if there is an opportunity. Poland-born Bielawska, who was in Kashmir for a day with Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, described Priyanka as an "icon". "That would be a dream come true. It will be a huge honour for me," Bielawska said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS