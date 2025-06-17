Drunk man rams car into divider near LNJP Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man for ramming his car into a road divider near the LNJP Hospital in central Delhi in an inebriated state in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police have also arrested the other occupant of the car, who was found in a drunken state as well, officials said.

The car was found on the wrong side of the road when the incident took place, a police officer said.

“The accused, both residents of Noida, were found in an inebriated state. The man on the wheel was driving recklessly when the car hit the divider.

A medical test confirmed the presence of alcohol in their system,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, authorities on Monday launched a demolition drive in the Ashok Vihar area in northwest Delhi amid heavy police deployment, officials said.

“A demolition drive is ongoing in Ashok Vihar. About 250 police officers are deployed there,” DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

A Special Task Force (STF) team reached the Jailer Wala Bagh area in Ashok Vihar on Monday morning with excavators to carry out the demolition drive.

Over 200 homes encroaching upon government land are to be demolished, the officials said.