DU Will Switch To Offline Mode In May, Although The Online Open Book Model Will Be Used Until Then

The Delhi University (DU) announced on Friday that it will only switch to the offline mode of examinations in May, and that all examinations in March, including those for first-year students, would be conducted in an online open book examination (OBE) format.

examinations have been conducted in this style, for which the university has received a lot of criticism. During the pandemic, DU switched to an OBE format. Since 2020, allhave been conducted in this style, for which the university has received a lot of criticism.

Principals said on Thursday that they had received correspondence from students, particularly first-year students, who were concerned about returning to campus when it reopened on February 17, because their examinations would begin soon after and they would need time to adjust.

The Working Group of Examinations met on Friday evening to make a decision on the situation. Dean Examinations D S Rawat explained in a notification that University of Delhi has made the decision, on the grounds of recommendations of the Working Group for Examinations, that all examinations which shall be undertaken during the month of March and April 2022 (odd semester examinations VIIVVVI), shall be preformed in Open Book Examination (OBE) mode. Furthermore, beginning in May 2022 and continuing thereafter, all examinations (including semester examinations II/TV/VIVII) will be administered in a offline format. He stated that full recommendations in this regard will be provided shortly.

In light of the scenario, Rawat stated that the decision was clear. He explained that there are just around three weeks left because classes for the first semester will be interrupted beginning March 10 owing to examinations. Because first-year students have not studied offline, taking offline tests would have put them under too much stress. As a result, they chose to use online tests instead. The format of the OBE, as well as the full guidelines, will stay the same as in prior examinations.

Simrit Kaur, the principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce, also stated that it would be prudent to wait and see if the exams had any impact on students returning. She stated that they had gotten a lot of positive feedback from students who want to return, but they're concerned about housing and other issues. In that sense, continuing with online OBE will at least relieve some of their stress.

According to principals, may relieve some of the pressure on pupils. The principal of Ramjas, Manoj Khanna remarked that the decision, at this time, it's difficult to determine how this will influence first-year students' arrival on campus. However, based on the emails we were receiving, it appeared like many students were having difficulty returning. As a result, if tests had begun while they were still settling in, it could have been hard for them. This is a wise decision in that regard.