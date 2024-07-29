Live
- Missing Cambodian military chopper found: Defence spokesperson
- LS face-off: Agnipath scheme sparks heated debate between Rahul Gandhi and Rajnath Singh
- Paris Olympics experience will 'help me grow': Ramita Jindal
- Kurukshetra’s ‘Chakravyuha’ has come back to India: LoP Rahul Gandhi
- Sensex closes flat amid selling pressure on higher levels
- Sonam Kapoor misses her ‘unhuggy sister’ Rhea Kapoor
- CSIR-IICT scientist S Sridhar inducted as Fellow of UK’s Royal Society of Chemistry
- Gurugram: Six with weapons held for planning robbery
- Bishnoi has a very big heart and bowls with a lot of daredevilry, says Arshdeep Singh
- Over 1.4 lakh recognised startups in India created more than 15.5 lakh direct jobs
Just In
Dubey visits NALCO’s plant in Angul
Highlights
Bhubaneswar/AngulUnion Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Saturday made his maiden visit to the National Aluminium Company...
Bhubaneswar/Angul
Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Saturday made his maiden visit to the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Corporate Office at Bhubaneswar. On his arrival, Dubey was welcomed by CMD Sridhar Patra and all the directors of NALCO.
The minister planted a sapling as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and also chaired a review meeting with the senior officials on the ongoing projects of the company.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS