Dubey visits NALCO’s plant in Angul

Bhubaneswar/Angul



Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey on Saturday made his maiden visit to the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Corporate Office at Bhubaneswar. On his arrival, Dubey was welcomed by CMD Sridhar Patra and all the directors of NALCO.

The minister planted a sapling as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and also chaired a review meeting with the senior officials on the ongoing projects of the company.