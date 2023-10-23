Durga Puja: Rain spoils festive mood in Kolkata

Kolkata: A spell of heavy and continuous showers for about an hour on the Monday afternoon spoiled the festive mood in Kolkata on the occasion of Maha Navami, the third day of the Durga Puja festival.

Although the intensity of the shower receded after an hour, drizzles continued almost throughout the city. The apprehension of further spoiling of the festival mood is looming large as there is a forecast of further rains in the city as well as in certain coastal districts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

However, although the initial heavy shower for about an hour, forced the people to either remain at home or take shelter under rain-sheds, the enthusiasm bounced back as the shower intensity declined after an hour.

Ignoring the continuing drizzles, people again chose to hit the streets and hop from one community Puja pandal to the other carrying umbrellas and some even wearing raincoats.

There are also apprehensions of heavy showers on Tuesday, which will be the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, when the immersion of idols will start.