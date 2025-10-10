During the Janta Darshan, the Chief Minister personally heard the grievances of 200 people

Gorakhpur, October 10: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on Thursday evening and stayed overnight at the Gorakhnath Temple. On Friday morning, he attended the Janta Darshan, where he met people and patiently listened to their grievances. Interacting warmly with the attendees, he assured them, “Don’t worry — every problem will be resolved. Ensuring relief for every victim is the government’s foremost priority.” He instructed officials present to treat each complaint with sensitivity and ensure a timely, transparent, and high-quality resolution.

The Janta Darshan was held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where the Chief Minister heard the problems of nearly 200 people and issued directions for their prompt redressal. A large number of women were among the attendees.

CM Yogi personally approached those seated on chairs, listened calmly to each grievance, and reassured them that their issues would be resolved without delay. Handing over their applications to officials, he emphasized that every case must be handled with diligence and fairness. He also ordered strict legal action in cases related to land grabbing and instructed that persistent grievances be investigated thoroughly to determine responsibility.

Several individuals sought financial aid for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured them that the lack of funds would not hinder their treatment. He directed officials to promptly prepare and submit hospital estimates so that financial assistance could be provided swiftly from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

During the Janta Darshan, CM Yogi also expressed his affection for children accompanying their families. He blessed them warmly and distributed chocolates, creating an atmosphere of comfort and reassurance.