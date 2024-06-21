Live
EAM Jaishankar calls on visiting Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday evening called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi as she began her State Visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Hasina's arrival is the first incoming bilateral State Visit after the formation of the government in India following the Lok Sabha elections held recently.
"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh this evening. Her State visit to India underlines our close and abiding ties. Appreciate her guidance on the further development of our special partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting the Bangladesh PM.
During her visit, Prime Minister Hasina will hold bilateral consultations with PM Modi besides her scheduled meeting with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Council of Ministers held here on June 9.