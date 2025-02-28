Earlier governments failed to respect India’s deep-rooted spiritual heritage, Yogi

Mahakumbh Nagar: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Das. Emphasized that Maha Kumbh was an extraordinary gathering of faith unparalleled worldwide. A total of 66 crore 30 lakh devotees participated in the event. Yet, "not a single incident of kidnapping, robbery, molestation, or any crime that could raise concerns was reported."

He said, "Even with the most scrutinizing lens, no such incident could be found. Despite this, critics spared no effort in attempting to tarnish the event. Those who were uncomfortable with this grand spiritual gathering resorted to misinformation. On Mauni Amavasya alone, 8 crore devotees assembled, and the government’s priority was to ensure their safe pilgrimage. However, detractors continued their smear campaign, using misleading images—some showing scenes from Cairo, others from Kathmandu—to defame Prayagraj."





CM Yogi also highlighted the significant economic impact of the Mahakumbh, emphasizing how it served as a powerful confluence of faith and financial growth. He remarked that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh strengthened the spiritual tidings of the people and gave the economy a new direction.

The Chief Minister, citing Ved Vyas, said he proclaimed 5,000 years ago, “I raise my arms and declare—follow the path of righteousness, for only righteousness can lead to prosperity and fulfilment.” CM Yogi stated that the people of Prayagraj had validated this ancient wisdom.

He said, "The event generated lakhs of jobs, and Uttar Pradesh’s economy is now poised to reach new heights." He described the synergy between faith and economic progress as remarkable, capturing the world's attention.





The Mahakumbh was not just a national spectacle but an international phenomenon, attracting ministers and heads of state from a dozen countries. Additionally, ambassadors and high commissioners from 74 nations participated, marking the first time representatives from over 80 countries had become part of this grand spiritual gathering. Every visitor left deeply moved by the experience.

CM Yogi, highlighting the new prospects for tourism in Uttar Pradesh, stated that the Mahakumbh has unveiled multiple circuits of spiritual tourism across the state. One such circuit extends from Prayagraj to Kashi via Maa Vindhyavasini Dham. Like crores of devotees thronged Prayagraj, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham also witnessed a congregation of 5 to 7 lakh people daily during this period. Likewise, Kashi’s Baba Vishwanath Dham saw a daily footfall of 10 to 15 lakh devotees.

Another circuit linked Ayodhya Dham and Gorakhpur, attracting 7 to 12 lakh devotees to Ayodhya Dham every day. From January 1 to the present, Gorakhpur has witnessed a daily gathering of 2 to 2.5 lakh devotees. The third circuit connected Prayagraj to Lucknow and Naimisharanya via Shringverpur, drawing lakhs of pilgrims. Additionally, a circuit from Prayagraj to Rajapur and Chitrakoot was established, while the fifth circuit extended from Prayagraj to Mathura, Vrindavan, and Shuktirtha via the Bundelkhand Expressway, all of which saw a massive influx of devotees.

During the event, the Chief Minister also unveiled The Essence of Kumbh, a book published by the Tourism Department, documenting the spiritual and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh.

During this, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and other ministers and officials were present.