Early completion of NH expansion sought

Jajpur: Hundreds of people from several social organisations, including college students, under Sachetan Nagarika Manch (SNM), on Monday staged a dharna near Kabatabandha village on National Highway (NH)-53 demanding early completion of highway stretch between Chandikhole and Duburi and construction of a second bridge over Brahmani river. They sought the Chief Minister’s intervention as the delay in the four-lane expansion work was leading to frequent accidents.

The protesters warned that they would continue their demonstration till they receive a written assurance from the National Highway authorities.

“The Chandikhole-Duburi stretch has turned into a death trap due to non- completion of the expansion work for the past couple of years. Our demands include completion of NH-53 widening work, construction of second Brahmani bridge, traffic system for safe commuting of college students and illumination of Brahmani bridge near Kabatabandha,” said Saroj Kumar Behera, convenor of SNM.

Former finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei, who participated in the protest, emphasised the importance of the NH-53 for the local community, stating, “The urgency of the local residents’ call for action underscores the community’s reliance on the NH-53 not only for daily commuters but also for economic activities.”“Why is expansion work between Chandikhole and Duburi on NH-53 getting delayed? Even the 40 km stretch of road widening work has not been completed after five years,” said P K Sahu, an agitator.