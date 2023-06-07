Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strike Rajasthan's Bikaner

A little earthquake with a Richter rating of 4.3 shook Bikaner, Rajasthan on Jun 6. The earthquake struck in the wee hours of June 6 at 11:36 pm, and nearby locations could feel its shocks. No earthquake-related fatalities have been reported yet.



The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 685 miles west of Bikaner.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) mentioned that, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 23:36:57 IST, Lat: 28.36 & Long: 66.33, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 685km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information," reported Mint

Meanwhile, a t least two more earthquakes have struck Bikaner in the past year alone. At 2.16 am on March 26, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook the region. The NCS states that this earthquake had an 8 km depth and had its epicentre 516 kilometres west of Bikaner.