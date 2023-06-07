Live
- Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report
- Construction company involved in collapsed Bihar bridge also working on Gujarat projects
- WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia
- Nepal urges foreign investors to invest in tourism industry
- First batch of 630 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir leaves for Haj
- Man arrested in Delhi for blackmailing, sexually assaulting minor
- Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Sisodia
- Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery today
- WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta
- Israel launches 1st tourist marine nature reserve in Mediterranean
Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Strike Rajasthan's Bikaner
Highlights
- A little earthquake with a Richter rating of 4.3 shook Bikaner, Rajasthan on Jun 6.
- No earthquake-related fatalities have been reported yet
A little earthquake with a Richter rating of 4.3 shook Bikaner, Rajasthan on Jun 6. The earthquake struck in the wee hours of June 6 at 11:36 pm, and nearby locations could feel its shocks. No earthquake-related fatalities have been reported yet.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, and its centre was located 685 miles west of Bikaner.
National Center for Seismology (NCS) mentioned that, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-06-2023, 23:36:57 IST, Lat: 28.36 & Long: 66.33, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 685km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information," reported Mint.
Meanwhile, at least two more earthquakes have struck Bikaner in the past year alone. At 2.16 am on March 26, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook the region. The NCS states that this earthquake had an 8 km depth and had its epicentre 516 kilometres west of Bikaner.
However, a5.2 on the Richter scale earthquake struck the area to the northeast of Lucknow earlier on Saturday.On Friday, a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Uttarakhand region of Pithoragarh, causing light vibrations to be reported there. At 12:55 PM, there was an earthquake.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS