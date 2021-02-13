Earthquake tremors in many states of North India including Delhi-NCR, Punjab

New Delhi: The tremors were felt in North India as well as neighboring countries Pakistan and Tajikistan at around 10.31 minutes on Friday night.

According to the information, the epicenter of Tajikistan remained. It measured 6.3 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake tremors were felt in many parts of Uttar Pradesh including Delhi, Noida, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.