EC conducted a raid on the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Delhi

The Election Commission raided Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi on Thursday.

New Delhi: The Election Commission raided Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi on Thursday. The Commission's team has reached Kapurthala House to search it.

On this action, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi tweeted, "Delhi Police has reached Bhagwant Mann's house in Delhi to raid.The BJP distributes money, shoes, and sheets in broad daylight, yet it is not apparent. Instead, they reach to raid the property of an elected Chief Minister. Wow BJP! People of Delhi will give the answer on the 5th."



