EC conducted a raid on the residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Delhi

New Delhi: The Election Commission raided Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Delhi on Thursday. The Commission's team has reached Kapurthala House to search it.

On this action, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi tweeted, "Delhi Police has reached Bhagwant Mann's house in Delhi to raid.The BJP distributes money, shoes, and sheets in broad daylight, yet it is not apparent. Instead, they reach to raid the property of an elected Chief Minister. Wow BJP! People of Delhi will give the answer on the 5th."





दिल्ली पुलिस @BhagwantMann जी के दिल्ली के घर पर रेड करने पहुँच गई है।



भाजपा वाले दिन दहाड़े पैसे, जूते, चद्दर बांट रहे हैं- वो नहीं दिखता। बल्कि एक चुने हुए मुख्यमंत्री के निवास पर रेड करने पहुँच जाते हैं।



वाह री भाजपा! दिल्ली वाले 5 तारीख़ को जवाब देंगे! — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 30, 2025



