EC directs CBDT to verify assets declared by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar

New Delhi : The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Rajeev Chandrashekhar.

The action was taken after the Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Chandrashekhar.

Any mismatch and falsification of an affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavits is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.