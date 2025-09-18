EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s Allegations Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar As ‘Baseless’

The Election Commission of India on Thursday strongly refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charges against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling them “false and baseless.” Gandhi had alleged that the CEC was shielding those behind large-scale voter deletion scams.

Responding firmly, the Commission clarified that no vote can be removed online by the public and that deletions are only allowed after giving the affected voter a chance to be heard. On the Aland constituency in Karnataka, cited by Gandhi, the EC admitted there were fraudulent attempts in 2023 but confirmed they were unsuccessful and an FIR was filed to ensure an inquiry.

The Commission also pointed out that elections in Aland produced fair results, with BJP winning in 2018 and Congress in 2023. Gandhi, however, accused the EC of defending “vote thieves” and claimed voter deletions were being systematically executed through automated software, citing examples from Karnataka and Maharashtra. He further alleged that Karnataka CID had repeatedly sought technical details from the EC but received no response.

Calling it a “murder of democracy,” Gandhi vowed to soon release what he described as a “hydrogen bomb” of evidence to expose “vote chori” operations.