EC has shut its websites in 3 States, claims Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reiterated his vote theft allegations and slammed the Election Commission for demanding an affidavit under oath from him to support his claims.

Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party colluded to steal the Lok Sabha election from people.

"The EC asks me to file an affidavit and give information under oath. I have taken oath inside the Parliament holding the Constitution," he said. Today when the people are questioning the Election Commission based on data he released, the EC has shut its website, he alleged.

The EC websites in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar have been shut down because they knew that if people started questioning based on data, then their entire structure would collapse, Gandhi alleged.

The top leader wanted his party-run government in Karnataka to investigate and act against the 'crime of stealing election.'

Further, the former Congress president said: "In the (2024) Lok Sabha election, our alliance wins in Maharashtra. But after 4 months, the BJP wins the Maharashtra Assembly election. It was a surprising election result.