- Govt priorities misplaced: Kishan Reddy
- 80 Bodies jointly form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue protests
- After breathing fire for a year, Maratha leader Jarange-Patil backs out of polls
- Caste Census: Dedicated Commission constituted
- TGMFC readies to roll out slew of sops for minorities
- KT Rama Rao Slams Congress for Inconsistent Stance on Adani Group Monopoly
- Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu: A Revolutionary Poet and Icon of Telugu Literature
- Howzzat! DGP opens cricket tourney for blind, eight teams to participate
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute on the Death Anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu
- Salman Khan Receives Fresh Threats: Bishnoi Gang Demands Apology or ₹5 Crore
EC orders shifting of Maha DGP
New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with...
New Delhi: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including the Congress, sources said. The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.
The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP, the sources said. Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20. During a recent review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also ensure that they are perceived as non-partisan while carrying out their duties.