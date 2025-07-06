  • Menu
EC should conduct Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bengal: BJP's Suvendu

BJP MLA and leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday welcomed the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar where assembly polls are due later this year, and said such an exercise should also be conducted in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions to carry out the exercise in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls.

"This is a good step, and there will be transparency. Those illegal immigrants who have got themselves enrolled in the electoral rolls in the country should be identified," he said.

