Live
- Raveena gets ready for 'hot summer days', drops pics in floral dress
- Dr Reddy's launches cancer drug in the UK
- No drinking water for four days in Sankapuram villege
- Former Indian Ambassador to America joins BJP, likely contest election from Amritsar
- Sardar of Commentary Box, Navjot Singh Sidhu to return to action in IPL 2024
- ‘Kaliyugam Pattanamlo’ trailer promises edge-of-the-seat thriller
- Ramadan 2024: Elevate Your Well-Being With 5 Essential Self-Care Practices This Ramadan
- Akash Puri unveils ‘Mercy Killing’ first look
- J&K Apni Party to explore possibility of alliance with like-minded parties
- 'Electric Floral Fantasy' exhibition by artist Eeshani Mitra opens in Mumbai
Just In
ECI replaces Bengal DGP again within 24 hours
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has replaced the Director General Police in West Bengal on Tuesday within just 24 hours since Vivek Sahay was designated for the chair replacing his predecessor Rajeev Kumar.
Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has replaced the Director General Police in West Bengal on Tuesday within just 24 hours since Vivek Sahay was designated for the chair replacing his predecessor Rajeev Kumar.
On Tuesday, a fresh notification was issued ordering the replacement of Sahay with Sanjoy Mukherjee, a 1989-batch IPS officer who is currently the Director General of Fire and Emergency Services Department.
On Monday, after the ECI ordered the removal of Rajeev Kumar, it sought three alternative names from the state government as replacement. Accordingly, the state government recommended Vivek Sahay (1988 batch), Sanjoy Mukherjee (1989 batch) and Rajesh Kumar (1990) batch.
On the basis of seniority, the commission nominated Sahay. However, before he could even complete 24 hours in the new chair, he was replaced by Mukherjee.
Sources aware of the development said that Sahay is scheduled to retire from active services in May this year when all seven phases of polls in West Bengal will be completed. The last phase of polling in the state is scheduled for June 1.
“So, the commission thought it wise to appoint somebody in that chair who can continue since the beginning of the polls to end unless he is removed midway on charges of biasness,” a senior official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEI), West Bengal said