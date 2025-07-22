ECI writes to Bengal govt, seeks functional independence of CEO's office

Kolkata: In a significant move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to the West Bengal government, directing it to ensure the immediate functional independence and administrative strengthening of the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

The letter, sent on Tuesday by ECI Under Secretary Ashutosh M. to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, flags concerns over the lack of autonomy currently available to the CEO’s office.

It notes that while Agarwal has been appointed as CEO, he has also been made ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary to the state's Home and Hill Affairs (Election) Department -- a dual role the Commission sees as problematic.

“The Commission has noted the lack of financial and administrative autonomy available to the CEO, West Bengal, in the current arrangement,” the letter states.

“The CEO’s office functions with limited financial powers and relies on a minor permanent advance from the Finance Department. Moreover, the office has been categorized as a subordinate branch of the Home & Hill Affairs Department, headed by a Principal Secretary-level officer, whereas the CEO himself holds the rank of Additional Chief Secretary.”

In response, the ECI has issued a series of directives to the state government. Creation of a separate Election Department. The Commission has called for the establishment of an independent election department, completely delinked from any other state government department. This department should have a dedicated budget head to ensure full financial and administrative autonomy for the CEO, which the Commission deems essential for the impartial and effective conduct of elections.

The ECI has recommended that the CEO, West Bengal, be vested with financial powers on par with Additional Secretary, Principal Secretary, or Secretary-level officers of other departments. It also proposed the appointment of a separate Financial Advisor in the Election Department to assist the CEO in discharging official responsibilities.

The ECI has directed the state government to fill four vacant posts -- including those of Additional CEO, Joint CEO, and Deputy CEOs -- in consultation with the Commission, especially in view of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

The ECI’s communication underscores the need to strengthen institutional autonomy for the fair conduct of elections in the state.



