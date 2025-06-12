ECoR GM inspects section on Khurda Rd-Bolangir route

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager, Parmeshwar Funkwal, conducted an inspection of the under-construction Sonepur–Purunakatak railway section, which is part of Khurda Road–Bolangir new line project.

Senior officers from ECoR headquarters, construction officials and officials from Sambalpur Railway Division accompanied the GM during the inspection on Tuesday. The visit focused on reviewing the progress of the project and ensuring adherence to the targeted timelines.

Funkwal emphasised timely execution and urged officials to expedite the pending works while maintaining quality and safety standards. He also reviewed critical infrastructure components and advised necessary steps for on-time completion. The Sonepur–Purunakatak section has already been completed. This development will improve regional connectivity and boost economic growth in Western Odisha. This flagship project, closely monitored by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is considered a lifeline for interior regions of the State. The ECoR sources said out of the total 301 km planned length, 226 km has already been commissioned, including Khurda Road to Daspalla (106 km) and Bolangir to Purunakatak (120 km). The remaining 75 km stretch between Daspalla and Purunakatak is under construction and is expected to be completed by December 2026. This stretch is particularly challenging as it passes through reserve forests, wildlife sanctuaries and hilly terrains. To protect the region’s ecological integrity, ECoR is constructing seven tunnels (totaling 12.7 km), including the longest at 4.18 km as well as wildlife passages and viaducts for safe animal movement.

The project features an environment-sensitive design aimed at minimising deforestation and saving nearly 2 lakh trees. A major engineering highlight of the project is 4.77 km long viaduct being constructed near the proposed Bhrutang Irrigation Project reservoir. Upon completion, it will become the second longest railway bridge in India, after Bogibeel Bridge in Assam.

With a focus on sustainable development and passenger-centric infrastructure, the Khurda Road–Bolangir railway project is set to transform connectivity in Odisha while setting new benchmarks in eco-friendly rail construction.