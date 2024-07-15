ECoR launches cleanliness drive

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has launched a comprehensive drive aimed at enhancing cleanliness standards across its train network.

The initiative focuses on educating passengers about proper disposal of waste and ensuring effective waste management practices both on trains and at stations. In an effort to combat littering and promote responsible waste disposal, ECoR has implemented several key measures such as Passenger Awareness Campaign, Catering Waste Management and Garbage Collection Stations. The ECoR has initiated a campaign to educate passengers on the importance of using designated dustbins located at both ends of each coach for disposing of waste materials. This initiative aims to encourage passengers to contribute to maintaining a clean and hygienic train environment and enforcement against littering.

Licensee staff onboard trains are tasked with collecting catering waste from passengers after every meal. They diligently gather leftover food, plastic bottles and other disposables in garbage bags, ensuring proper disposal at designated collection points both during the journey and at the end of each trip. Selected stations along the route have established systems for garbage collection, facilitating the orderly disposal of waste generated at these locations. The ECoR sources said strict action was being taken against licensee staff found improperly disposing of garbage on railway tracks. This measure underscores ECoR’s commitment to maintaining environmental integrity and safety along its railway lines. The ECoR emphasises that cleanliness is an ongoing endeavour with continuous efforts to monitor, segregate, collect, store and responsibly dispose of waste materials generated within stations and on trains.

The Railway authorities are dedicated to ensuring that all coaches and station premises are well-maintained and hygienic for the comfort and safety of passengers. Efforts are also underway to regularly clean coaches during journeys, with particular attention given to areas such as floors, food trays and toilets to uphold cleanliness standards. The ECoR has urged the passengers to cooperate by utilising the designated dustbins, assisting licensee staff in waste disposal efforts and adhering to cleanliness guidelines throughout their journey.