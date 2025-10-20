ECoR takes steps to handle festive rush

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety, sccurity and smooth movement of passengers amid the increased footfall during the ongoing festive season. To manage the surge at railway stations, strict queue systems have been put in place in both reserved and unreserved areas.

Security personnel, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF), have been deployed to maintain discipline and ensure orderly movement of passengers. Passengers are being guided systematically to prevent overcrowding and confusion, particularly during peak hours. The ECoR has also implemented a coordinated process for boarding passengers onto special trains.

The security staff and station personnel are strategically stationed at key points both inside the stations and in surrounding areas to maintain order. The senior ECoR officials are closely monitoring the situation, employing measures such as real-time crowd monitoring, platform management and increased patrolling to minimise inconvenience to travellers.

The passengers are advised to arrive at the stations well in advance and cooperate with the Railway staff and security personnel for a safe and comfortable journey.

The ECoR is also operating speci al trains to manage the surge in passenger traffic during the Diwali festival. The ECoR stated that the special trains are being operated to ensure a hassle-free and comfortable journey for passengers and help them celebrate the festival with their loved ones.