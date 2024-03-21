Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in Delhi Liquor scam

The central investigating agency, ED, has detained Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy. The ED interrogated Kejriwal for around two hours before taking him to the ED headquarters.

This is the first time in independent India's history that a politician has been detained by a government agency while serving as the Chief Minister. The AAP has made it clear that Kejriwal would not resign from his position, even after being arrested.

After obtaining a setback from the Delhi High Court, the ED team arrived at Kejriwal's house about 7 p.m. on Thursday. During this time, rigorous security precautions were observed.

Following Arvind Kejriwal's detention, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made it clear that he (Kejriwal) would stay Chief Minister. He will not resign. Minister Atishi stated that Kejriwal is, has been, and will continue to be the chief minister. He claimed that Arvind Kejriwal is an idea that cannot be eliminated.

Atishi stated, "This is a plan to derail AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal and will respond to the BJP.