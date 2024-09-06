ED Conducts Raids In West Bengal Over RG Kar Medical College Financial Scam

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, including Howrah, Sonarpur, and Hooghly, as part of its investigation into a financial scam linked to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The raids follow the tragic August incident where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the government-run hospital, sparking nationwide outrage.



Sources revealed that one of the properties searched in Hooghly belonged to a relative of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College.

Last week, the ED registered a case to probe financial irregularities at the hospital, based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI's FIR includes charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and violations under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Dr. Ghosh, named in the investigation, had served as the principal of the institution from February 2021 until September 2023.

Although Dr. Ghosh was transferred in October 2023, he briefly returned to his role at the hospital. His tenure overlapped with the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor. On September 2, Dr. Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on charges of corruption and subsequently placed in custody as investigations continue.