ED convicted only 2 politicians in 10 yrs, Parliament told

New Delhi: Only two politicians under probe by the Enforcement Directorate have been convicted among the 193 politicians against whom cases were registered.

This is what junior Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, responding to a question raised by an MP, informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply, according to The Telegraph report.

“The data of ED cases registered against MPs, MLAs, and local administrators along with their party, state-wise is not maintained,” Chaudhary wrote in his reply, which provided a year-wise break-up of the cases filed by the ED against politicians between April 1, 2015 and February 28, 2025.

The maximum cases, 32, were lodged in the 2022-23 fiscal year, followed by 27 in 2020-21 and 2023-24 and 26 each in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

A scrutiny of the data submitted by the junior Finance Minister reveals a spike in the activities of the ED officials in the second term of the Narendra Modi government, specially with the Lok Sabha polls of 2024 approaching, when 59 cases were filed between 2022 and 2024.

In the break-up provided by the minister, one conviction took place in 2016-17 and the second one in 2019-20. Over the last few years, several prominent Trinamool Congress leaders from Bengal like former education minister Partha Chatterjee, two of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s closest aides Jyotipriya Mullick and Anubrata Mondal, and several other MLAs were arrested by the agency.

Except for Chatterjee, most of the others are out on bail. Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was interrogated several times by the agency in connection with the alleged coal scam. The name of one Abhishek Banerjee also featured in the chargesheet filed by another central probe agency, the CBI, in the teachers’ recruitment scam in which Chatterjee is facing trial. The CPM MP A.A. Rahim in his question had asked the finance ministry about the number of cases registered against MPs, MLAs and local administration in the last 10 years with the break-up of the states and parties, the number of convictions, and acquittals.

A report by The Indian Express had said that 25 Opposition leaders had cases against them withdrawn after joining the BJP. The names include Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others. On the other hand, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others from the Aam Aadmi Party were jailed in connection with an alleged liquor scam.