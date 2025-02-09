ED, Economic intelligence bureau launch probe into CSR fund scam in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) have launched an investigation into the Rs 800 crore corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund "scam" in Kerala.

Preliminary estimates by the state police suggest that Ananthu Krishnan, the prime accused, defrauded at least Rs 800 crore through fraudulent CSR schemes. So far, authorities have registered 153 cases against Krishnan and his associates, with the scope of the investigation widening as more details emerge.

The Kerala Police team, probing the case, has uncovered a "disturbing" connection between Krishnan and various political figures. Investigators revealed that he financially supported around 50 political leaders cutting across political parties.

Apart from direct contributions to election campaigns, Krishnan reportedly sponsored multiple programmes organised by political parties.

However, authorities have not yet disclosed the recipients' names, considering the potential ramifications for major political parties in the state.

During evidence collection, officials recovered meticulously maintained records detailing specific amounts disbursed to political leaders, ranging from minor politicians to high-profile figures.

These documents are expected to play a key role in the investigation.

In his statement to investigators, Krishnan also claimed that K. N. Anandakumar, Chairman of the NGO Confederation and a well-known social activist in Kerala, received Rs 10 lakh per month from him. This revelation has added a new dimension to the case, raising questions about the involvement of non-governmental organisations in the scam.

Beyond politicians, the accused has also handed over records of payments to various government officials.

The police, armed with concrete evidence, are now working to identify all responsible parties before framing charges. Those directly involved in the scam and political leaders who enabled Krishnan's fraudulent operations will face interrogations.

According to Kerala Police sources, this could be the largest financial scam the state has ever witnessed. As evidence collection continues, authorities are focusing on ensuring collective accountability in the case.