ED failed to prove money trail: Sandeep Pathak

New Delhi: AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said in the case of CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest that there is no evidence in ED's investigation and charge sheet. The lower court's decision also stated that the ED has failed to prove the money trail, as well as to find it.



Sandeep Pathak stated at a press conference on Thursday that "the court has clearly stated in its order that ED has failed to explain where all of the money came from and where it went. It further states that ED is unable to locate the funds and wishes to keep Arvind Kejriwal in jail till they can. This is a strange situation. This is clearly written in the court order that not even a single rupee has been recovered."

ED की जांच और चार्जशीट में कोई सबूत नहीं है। निचली अदालत ने भी अपने फ़ैसले में कहा था कि ED मनीट् रेल को साबित करने में फेल हो गई है।



इस फ़ैसले में यह भी लिखा है कि ED मनीट्रेल खोजने में विफल हो गई है।



AAP spokesperson Sandeep Pathak stated, "After ED searching hundreds of venues in two years in the BJP's liquor scam, the country has only one more chargesheet. In this charge sheet, the ED has charged Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. The lower court had given its verdict in detail on June 20 on whatever has been said in this charge sheet and told the truth of ED's investigation.''



On the other hand, ED has filed a charge sheet in the liquor policy case. CM Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party have been accused. In this, Kejriwal has been described as the kingpin and conspirator of the scam.