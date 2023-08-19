ED files chargesheet against 2 in PMLA case related to drug supply

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have filed a charge sheet against two siblings in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to drug supply matter.

The charge sheet against Ashik Ali and his brother Mohatab Ali was filed before a Special Bhubaneswar court seeking conviction of accused and confiscation of properties involved in the money laundering.

The official said that the court took cognisance of the matter on Friday.

The ED initiated investigation under PMLA based on FIR and charge sheet filed by Special Task Force, Crime Branch, Bhubaneswar, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, against the two in connection with possession of over 3 kg brown sugar.

The ED investigation revealed that they used to procure brown sugar from the drug peddlers of Medinapur area of Paschim Medinipur District, West Bengal.