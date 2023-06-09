ED questions civic volunteer accused of deleting data from Sujay Bhadra's phones

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal on Friday questioned Rahul Bera, a civic volunteer accused of deleting data from the mobile phones of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a Trinamool Congress confidant currently in ED custody for alleged involvement in the case.



The ED has claimed that Bera deleted data from the mobile phones following instructions from Bhadra. The agency, however, managed to recover the deleted data, on the basis of which the ED first questioned and then arrested Bhadra two weeks back.

Sources said that besides questioning Bera on the data deleting issue, the ED also tried to extract from him the extent of his involvement in the school recruitment case.

To recall, on May 4, the ED had conducted parallel raids at the residences of both Bhadra and Bera.

During questioning, Bera had then confessed about deleting data from Bhadra's phones following instructions from the latter.

Meanwhile, sources said that the ED has traced some doubtful transactions pertaining to three companies linked to Bhadra. The officers doubt that these transactions were mainly related to diversion of proceeds of the alleged school recruitment scam.