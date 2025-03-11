  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

ED raids Baghel's son

ED raids Baghels son
x
Highlights

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as part of...

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as part of a money laundering investigation against his son in the alleged liquor scam case, official sources said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick