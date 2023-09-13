  • Menu
ED raids six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah in Bihar

ED raids six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah in Bihar
Sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids on six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah and his son Kanhaiya Shah in Bihar's Bhojpur district in connection with disproportionate assets case.

Patna: Sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids on six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah and his son Kanhaiya Shah in Bihar's Bhojpur district in connection with disproportionate assets case.

The ED sleuths are investigating as to how the duo who had a sweets shop outside Arrah railway station a few years ago, are having properties and farm houses in different states.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister and JD(U) leader Sharawan Kumar termed the BJP a "washing machine".

"This is not a new exercise. No one is afraid of it. Those who are against BJP are corrupt people and those who are with them become "Doodh Ke Dhule". They have washing machines where leaders like Ajit Pawar went inside and came out clean.”

