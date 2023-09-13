Live
- Superstar Rajinikanth speaks to Nara Lokesh, calls Chandrababu Naidu a fighter
- AAI gets approval from PIB to install full-body scanners at 4 airports
- DMRC signs MoU with BEL to develop i-CBTC system
- Cabinet approves Rs 7,210 crore outlay for third phase of eCourts scheme for 4 years
- ED raids six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah in Bihar
- Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 5X Telephoto Camera, USB Type-C, Action Button, and More
- Pawan Kalyan to meet Chandrababu in Rajahmundry jail tomorrow
- Woman leads Indian Navy's 'tribute' expedition to treacherous Mt Bhagirathi-II
- Supreme Court directs Union Home Ministry to prepare manual on ‘media briefings’ given by police
- Binance.US CEO steps down as crypto platform cuts over 100 jobs
Just In
ED raids six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah in Bihar
Sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids on six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah and his son Kanhaiya Shah in Bihar's Bhojpur district in connection with disproportionate assets case.
Patna: Sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids on six premises of JD(U) leader Radha Charan Shah and his son Kanhaiya Shah in Bihar's Bhojpur district in connection with disproportionate assets case.
The ED sleuths are investigating as to how the duo who had a sweets shop outside Arrah railway station a few years ago, are having properties and farm houses in different states.
Meanwhile, Rural Development Minister and JD(U) leader Sharawan Kumar termed the BJP a "washing machine".
"This is not a new exercise. No one is afraid of it. Those who are against BJP are corrupt people and those who are with them become "Doodh Ke Dhule". They have washing machines where leaders like Ajit Pawar went inside and came out clean.”