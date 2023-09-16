ED seizes 5.3 kg gold after raid in money laundering case in Rajasthan

Live
The ED has seized 5.3 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore after searching at 17 premises in Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Udaipur in connection with a money laundering case lodged against Ved Prakash Yadav, suspended joint director of the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT), Rajasthan government.
Jaipur: The ED has seized 5.3 kg gold worth over Rs 3 crore after searching at 17 premises in Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and Udaipur in connection with a money laundering case lodged against Ved Prakash Yadav, suspended joint director of the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT), Rajasthan government.
Besides gold, ED officials also claimed to have collected incriminating documents, pen drives, files and other evidences related to the case.
It needs to be mentioned here that ED had arrested Yadav in a money laundering case a month back.
Searches were carried out at different places including those at DoIT office in Jaipur and their residences and office premises of companies which were awarded the contracts of LED videos walls and e-Mitra projects by DoIT, many of which were supervised by Yadav, said officials on Friday evening.
Earlier, ED had said that Rs 2.3 crore in cash and 1 kg gold were seized from almirah of Yadav’s office at Yojna Bhawan. Yadav was held on August 10 for alleged money laundering and was detained by Jaipur cops on May 20.