Live
- RS polls: Accompanied by party big-wigs, 2 BJP candidates file nomination in Raj
- PM Modi to visit Thiruvananthapuram on Feb 27
- With 58% ‘geographical presence’, BJP got 57% funding via bonds; why the hoopla over it?
- Three killed in Delhi factory blaze
- Delhi: Man robs in-laws' house, nabbed within 4 hours
- Third Test: England should take a leaf from Rohit and Jadeja’s batting, says Michael Vaughan
- Cattle smuggling case: ED summons actor-turned-Trinamool MP Dev to Delhi for questioning
- Maratha quota matter: Jarange-Patil's health slides, Bombay HC orders treatment
- Customer experience accreditation
- Farmers' protest: Police beef up security on Delhi-Gurugram border
Just In
ED summons Mahua Moitra in FEMA case
Highlights
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.
Sources in the know of things said that Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" matter, has been asked to be present at ED's headquarters in Delhi on February 19.
There was, however, no official reaction or response from Moitra on the matter till the time of filing the report.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS