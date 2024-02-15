ED summons Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

  • Menu
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

Sources in the know of things said that Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" matter, has been asked to be present at ED's headquarters in Delhi on February 19.

There was, however, no official reaction or response from Moitra on the matter till the time of filing the report.

X