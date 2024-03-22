ED's claim in court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate claims that he has discovered a money trail indicating that the Aam Aadmi Party got a bribe of Rs 100 crore in the Delhi Liquor Policy case and that the AAP utilized the money obtained from the Delhi Liquor Policy in the Punjab and Goa elections. The investigation agency informed the court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the 'kingpin' in the corruption case.

According to ED, the Delhi Liquor Policy 2021–22 resulted in extraordinarily high profit margins of 12% for wholesalers and about 185% for retailers. The investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case focused on an alleged network of intermediaries, businesspeople, and politicians known as the "South Group" by the central authorities.

The investigative agency presented the following claims today in court:

1.Arvind Kejriwal is the 'kingpin' and major conspirator in this case.

2. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, stated that "He is directly involved in the implementation of the policy and benefits the South Group."

3.The ED informed the court that Arvind Kejriwal asked for ₹100 crore from the accused from the 'South Group' for the Punjab elections.

4.The investigative agency informed the court that the proceeds of crime comprised not only bribes of ₹100 crore, but also profits gained by bribe providers totaling over ₹600 crore.

5.According to the Solicitor General, "Rs 45 crore received from the South Group was used by the Aam Aadmi Party in the Goa election campaign in 2021-22."

6.The agency pointed to Hawala and stated that the money came to Goa via four different methods.