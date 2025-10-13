ED's summons to CM Vijayan’s son linked to SNC Lavalin case, not Life Mission

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son, Vivek Kiran Vijayan, has sparked renewed political attention after it emerged that the notice is connected to the SNC Lavalin case, rather than the Life Mission case as previously reported.

The case, currently pending in the Supreme Court, relates to alleged irregularities in the modernization of power generators when Vijayan was Kerala’s Electricity Minister in the E.K. Nayanar government in 1996.

The ED had originally issued the summons in 2023 as part of its investigation into money laundering complaints linked to the SNC Lavalin deal.

Vivek Kiran did not appear for questioning, and no further action has been recorded, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

The investigation itself was launched in 2020 following a complaint by journalist Crime Nandakumar, who was examined in 2021.

Incidentally, eyebrows were raised when it surfaced that Vijayan allegedly did not inform his party about it, as was stated by a few senior CPI-M leaders.

Amid the inaction, Congress leader Anil Akkara on Monday submitted a complaint to the central finance ministry and the ED Director, demanding that Vivek Kiran be questioned immediately.

“Despite the summons, no steps have been taken, raising serious concerns about transparency and equal application of law,” he said.

The Congress leaders have pointed out that party forums of the Chief Minister were not informed about the notice to his son.

The CPI-M has repeatedly accused the central government of using the ED to target political adversaries, but the non-disclosure of the summons has added to the political controversy.

With Kerala scheduled for local body elections later this year and Assembly polls in April-May next year, the unresolved ED summons to the CM’s son has become a politically sensitive issue, drawing attention from opposition leaders, civil society, and the media, and fueling debates over transparency and accountability in governance.

--IANS

