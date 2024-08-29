EEE Virus Alert: Deadly Mosquito Virus Massachusetts Reports Human Case And Takes Preventive Measures

Massachusetts health authorities have raised alarms following the diagnosis of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in both a human and a horse. The human case, an octogenarian man, was confirmed on August 16, while the equine case in Plymouth elevated the town's risk level to high.

EEE is a rare but severe illness, with a mortality rate ranging from 33% to 70%. Symptoms typically include fever, headache, seizures, vomiting, and diarrhea, with most fatalities occurring within 2-10 days of symptom onset.

Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein emphasized the seriousness of EEE and urged residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites, particularly in areas with confirmed EEE activity.

To combat the spread, officials have initiated aerial spraying of the EPA-approved pesticide Anvil 10+10. They're also advising residents to avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours until late September.

This outbreak echoes the 2019-2020 EEE surge in Massachusetts, which saw 17 human cases and seven deaths. While EEE averages only 11 cases annually nationwide, its high mortality rate makes it a significant concern.

Adding to the mosquito-borne disease threat, eight Massachusetts municipalities are also at high risk for West Nile virus. This virus has been reported in over 30 states, with notable cases including former NIAID director Anthony Fauci, who is recovering at home after hospitalization.

The concurrent risks of EEE and West Nile virus underscore the importance of public vigilance and adherence to health officials' guidelines to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.